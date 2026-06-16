Undergraduate Admissions

JAC Delhi Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out - Check Required Documents, Allocation Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2026
13:25 PM

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Summary
The Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi has released the Round 1 seat allotment results for the 2026 admission cycle.
Candidates seeking admission to BTech and BArch programmes can now access their allotment status through the official counselling portal.

The Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi has released the Round 1 seat allotment results for the 2026 admission cycle. Candidates seeking admission to BTech and BArch programmes can now access their allotment status through the official counselling portal (jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in) using their application number and password.

Candidates who have secured seats in the first round are now required to complete the next phase of admission formalities, including payment of the seat acceptance fee and document verification.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective universities or institutes after paying the prescribed seat acceptance fee. The deadline to complete the reporting and verification process is June 25, 2026. Authorities have specified that document verification will be conducted between 10 AM and 3 PM at the allotted institutions.

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Failure to complete the required formalities within the stipulated timeframe may affect a candidate’s admission status and participation in subsequent counselling rounds. Therefore, students are advised to carefully follow the instructions issued by the counselling authorities and ensure that all required documents are available at the time of reporting.

Documents Required for Verification

Candidates reporting for verification must carry all original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies. The verification process is mandatory and is intended to confirm eligibility, academic qualifications, category claims, and other admission-related details submitted during registration.

Among the key documents required is the receipt showing payment of the seat acceptance fee. Candidates must also carry the online registration form signed by both the applicant and a parent or guardian, along with a printout of the choices filled during the counselling process.

Students are additionally required to bring three recent passport-size photographs, a printout of the JEE Main 2026 admit card, and the JEE Main scorecard. Academic documents including the Class 12 or equivalent examination mark sheet and the Class 12 board examination admit card must also be produced for verification.

The list further includes a printout of the seat allotment letter, a valid date of birth certificate, and the original medical fitness certificate in the prescribed format.

Candidates claiming benefits under reserved or special categories must present the relevant supporting documents. These include valid category or sub-category certificates wherever applicable.

Applicants seeking admission under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category are required to submit the disability certificate, medical certificate, and certificate recommended by a Vocational Rehabilitation authority, as prescribed by the admission guidelines.

Similarly, candidates applying under the CW (Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel) quota must furnish all relevant certificates and supporting documents corresponding to the priority category claimed during the application process.

For candidates applying to IIIT-Delhi under bonus point provisions, the relevant bonus point documents must also be produced during verification.

Candidates who wish to retain their allotted seats must ensure timely payment of the seat acceptance fee and complete the verification process at their assigned institution before the deadline.

JAC Delhi conducts admissions to several leading engineering and architecture institutions in the national capital, and the counselling process is based primarily on JEE Main 2026 ranks. As the admission cycle progresses, candidates should regularly monitor official counselling updates regarding seat confirmation, upgradation opportunities, and subsequent allotment rounds.

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Last updated on 16 Jun 2026
13:26 PM
Undergraduate Admissions seat allotment Result Delhi
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