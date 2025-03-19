Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

UP Board begins evaluating nearly 3 crore answer sheets, results by April-end

PTI
Posted on 19 Mar 2025
14:54 PM

File Image

Summary
The evaluation of answer papers will conclude by April 2, with the declaration of results slated for April's last week
The Board conducted the examinations across 8,140 centres in the state from February 24 to March 12

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) on Wednesday commenced evaluating nearly three crore answer sheets of High School (class 10) and Intermediate (class 12) examinations, an official said. The results will be announced by the end of April.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said that 261 evaluation centres have been set up across the state, where the assessment of answer sheets has begun.

The evaluation will conclude by April 2, with the declaration of results slated for April's last week, Singh said.

The checking of papers is being monitored at multiple levels — district, divisional and regional. Further, the live feed from all evaluation centres is being transmitted to the control room at the UP Board headquarters and its camp office in Lucknow.

For the High School examination, 84,122 examiners and 8,437 deputy head examiners have been appointed to evaluate 1.63 crore answer sheets. Meanwhile, 50,601 examiners and 5,471 deputy head examiners have been assigned to assess 1.33 crore answer sheets for the Intermediate examination.

The Board conducted the examinations across 8,140 centres in the state from February 24 to March 12. A total of 25.56 lakh students appeared for the High School examination, while 25.77 lakh students took the Intermediate examination.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2025
15:08 PM
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad UP Board Exam 2025 Results out
