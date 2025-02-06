Uttar Pradesh

UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration Soon at bujhansi.ac.in- Know Details Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
18:48 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE examination can find the direct link through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in
The Bundelkhand University, Uttar Pradesh is set to commence the registration process of UP BEd JEE 2025 on February 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for UP BEd JEE examination can find the direct link through the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply is March 15, 2025.

The official notice reads, "State level B.Ed. (two-year) Joint Entrance Examination-2025 for admission to B.Ed. course for the academic session 2025-27 in Uttar Pradesh State University and their affiliated/associated and constituent colleges, Bundelkhand. University, Jhansi. On-line applications are invited to appear in the entrance examination. Online application and related guidelines will be available on the website of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi www.bujhansi.ac.in from 15 February 2025 to 15 March 2025."

UP BEd JEE 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Go to the official website- bujhansi.ac.in
  2. Click on UP BEd JEE 2025 registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  4. Once the registration is done, login to the account
  5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the fee
  6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference
Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
Uttar Pradesh BEd Registration Date
