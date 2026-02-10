UP B.Ed JEE 2026 Registration Begins at bujhansi.ac.in, Exam on April 26

Summary Candidates interested in appearing for the state-level B.Ed Entrance Examination for the academic session 2026–28 can apply through the official website at bujhansi.ac.in The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is March 5, 2026

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has started the registration process for the UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026 on February 10, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to the B.Ed programme for the academic session 2026–28 can apply through the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

The last date to submit the application form without a late fee is March 5, 2026. Candidates who fail to apply by the deadline can submit their forms with a late fee between March 6 and March 10, 2026.

As per the official schedule, the UP B.Ed JEE 2026 admit card will be released on April 20, 2026, while the entrance examination will be conducted on April 26, 2026.

The examination will consist of two papers. Paper 1 will include questions from General Knowledge and Language, while Paper 2 will cover the General Aptitude Test and Special Knowledge related to Arts, Science, Commerce, or Agriculture.

UP B.Ed JEE Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can apply for the examination by following these steps:

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

Click on the UP B.Ed JEE 2026 application link on the homepage

Complete the registration process

Fill in the application form and upload required details

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1650 for General and OBC candidates, while SC and ST candidates of Uttar Pradesh are required to pay Rs 850.

Candidates applying during the late fee window will have to pay Rs 2000, while SC and ST candidates of UP state will be charged Rs 1000 as late fee.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates and detailed information related to the examination.