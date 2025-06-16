UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result Declared at bujhansi.ac.in- Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examinations can check and download their results from the official website at bujhansi.ac.in Candidates, who will qualify the entrance test will have to participate in the counselling session for admission to various Bachelor of Education courses

The Bundelkhand University issued the results of UP B.Ed JEE 2025 today, June 16, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examinations can check and download their results from the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

The UP B.Ed JEE Results was conducted on June 1, 2025, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam was taken by over 3 lakh candidates. The university will also issue the UP BEd JEE 2025 merit lists on its official website. Candidates, who will qualify the entrance test will have to participate in the counselling session for admission to various Bachelor of Education courses.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Results: Steps to download

Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2025 result link available on the home page Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Check the result displayed on the screen Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Results: Direct Link