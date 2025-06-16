BEd

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result Declared at bujhansi.ac.in- Direct Link to Download Scorecard Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2025
15:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examinations can check and download their results from the official website at bujhansi.ac.in
Candidates, who will qualify the entrance test will have to participate in the counselling session for admission to various Bachelor of Education courses

The Bundelkhand University issued the results of UP B.Ed JEE 2025 today, June 16, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examinations can check and download their results from the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

The UP B.Ed JEE Results was conducted on June 1, 2025, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam was taken by over 3 lakh candidates. The university will also issue the UP BEd JEE 2025 merit lists on its official website. Candidates, who will qualify the entrance test will have to participate in the counselling session for admission to various Bachelor of Education courses.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Results: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in
  2. Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2025 result link available on the home page
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Check the result displayed on the screen
  5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Results: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Jun 2025
15:17 PM
BEd Results out
Similar stories
ICSE

ICSE, ISC Re-evaluation Result 2025 Declared at cisce.org- Get Direct Link Inside

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Release Update - Check Download Steps

MHT CET

MHT CET Toppers List 2025 Revealed! A Total of 22 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Exam Schedule and Updat. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSE

ICSE, ISC Re-evaluation Result 2025 Declared at cisce.org- Get Direct Link Inside

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Release Update - Check Download Steps

MHT CET

MHT CET Toppers List 2025 Revealed! A Total of 22 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Exam Schedule and Updat. . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Application Steps, Eligibility & Sche. . .

Telangana government

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Released- Direct Link for IPASE. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality