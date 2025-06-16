ICSE, ISC Re-evaluation Result 2025 Declared at cisce.org- Get Direct Link Inside

Summary Students will be able to check ICSE re-evaluation results 2025 on the council's website, cisce.org Candidates will also be able to access their updated results after re-evaluation on the DigiLocker platform, which will be made available on June 16 at 11 am

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the re-evaluation results of the ICSE (Class 10) final examinations, 2025. Students will be able to check ICSE re-evaluation results 2025 on the council's website, cisce.org.

Candidates who were not satisfied with the recheck results were allowed to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets between May 28 and May 30, 2025. Candidates who wish to improve their marks in the same year of the examination can take the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects. The improvement examination is scheduled for July 2025.

ICSE, ISC Re-evaluation Result 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT

Go to the council's official website, cisce.org Click on the re-evaluation result tab on the left hand side of the home page On the login window, select the exam name (ICSE ), enter your unique ID, index number and the captcha Submit to check the result

It must be noted that candidates will also be able to access their updated results after re-evaluation on the DigiLocker platform, which will be made available on June 16 at 11 am.

“The schools will have access to the updated Tabulation Register on the CAREERS Portal to View/Print the same. To access the updated Tabulation Register, the schools can log into the CAREERS Portal, using the School Principal's login ID and Password,” read the official notice.

ICSE, ISC Re-evaluation Result 2025: Direct Link