ICSI

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Exam Registration Begins at icsi.edu- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2025
17:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can fill out the ICSI CSEET November 2025 application form through the official website, icsi.edu
As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the CSEET November 2025 is October 15

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) opened the registration window for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 exam. Eligible candidates can fill out the ICSI CSEET November 2025 application form through the official website, icsi.edu.

As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the CSEET November 2025 is October 15. The exam for the same will be conducted on November 8 for 120 minutes in remote proctored mode.

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu
  2. Go to Latest@ICSI—Students
  3. Click on the CSEET November 2025 registration link
  4. Register and proceed with the application process
  5. Fill the form, upload documents, and submit the form
  6. Take a printout for future reference

The CSEET exam 2025 is conducted four times a year in January, May, July, and November. The CSEET July 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on July 5. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Registration: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Jun 2025
17:23 PM
ICSI ICSI CSEET
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE Concludes LOC Submission Without Late Fees Tomorrow- Supplementary Exam Dates So. . .

BEd

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result Declared at bujhansi.ac.in- Direct Link to Download Scorecard. . .

ICSE

ICSE, ISC Re-evaluation Result 2025 Declared at cisce.org- Get Direct Link Inside

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Release Update - Check Download Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2025

CBSE Concludes LOC Submission Without Late Fees Tomorrow- Supplementary Exam Dates So. . .

BEd

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result Declared at bujhansi.ac.in- Direct Link to Download Scorecard. . .

ICSE

ICSE, ISC Re-evaluation Result 2025 Declared at cisce.org- Get Direct Link Inside

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Release Update - Check Download Steps

MHT CET

MHT CET Toppers List 2025 Revealed! A Total of 22 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Exam Schedule and Updat. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality