ICSI CSEET November 2025 Exam Registration Begins at icsi.edu- Get Direct Link to Apply Here

Summary Eligible candidates can fill out the ICSI CSEET November 2025 application form through the official website, icsi.edu As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the CSEET November 2025 is October 15

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) opened the registration window for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November 2025 exam. Eligible candidates can fill out the ICSI CSEET November 2025 application form through the official website, icsi.edu.

As per the schedule, the deadline to register for the CSEET November 2025 is October 15. The exam for the same will be conducted on November 8 for 120 minutes in remote proctored mode.

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website- icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET November 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, upload documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

The CSEET exam 2025 is conducted four times a year in January, May, July, and November. The CSEET July 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on July 5. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

ICSI CSEET November 2025 Registration: Direct Link