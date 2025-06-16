CBSE 2025

CBSE Concludes LOC Submission Without Late Fees Tomorrow- Supplementary Exam Dates Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2025
16:25 PM



Summary
Only those students whose names are submitted online will be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations, 2025
The CBSE supplementary examination 2025 will be conducted based on the 2024-25 board exam syllabus, which is available on the CBSE academic website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end the List of Candidates (LOC) submission without late fee for the Class 10 and 12 board examination, 2025 tomorrow, June 17. The last date for LOC submission with a late fee is June 19.

“It is desired that all students who wish to appear in Supplementary Examinations may apply within schedule. Also, all students who are eligible and intend to appear in the Supplementary Examination are advised not to wait for the result of the verification/reevaluation process and to ensure that LOC is submitted within the stipulated time frame,” the board said.

Only those students whose names are submitted online will be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations, 2025. The CBSE will conduct the Class 12th supplementary examination on July 15, 2025 (only on a single day). The Class 10 supplementary examination will start on July 15. The datesheet will be shared on the official website.

The CBSE supplementary examination 2025 will be conducted based on the 2024-25 board exam syllabus, which is available on the CBSE academic website. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

CBSE 2025 CBSE supplementary exams
