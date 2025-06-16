Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2025 OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Exam on June 22

File Image

Summary
Candidates who registered for the exam can download the Karnataka PGCET admit card 2025 through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
As per the official schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exam for MBA, MCA courses will be conducted on June 22

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 today, June 16. Candidates who registered for the exam can download the Karnataka PGCET admit card 2025 through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The admit card has been issued for candidates appearing for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses. As per the official schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exam for MBA, MCA courses will be conducted on June 22.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/kea.kar.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2025 link
  3. Enter your login credentials, like registration number and date of birth
  4. Check your information, if there’s any error, contact the authority
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

