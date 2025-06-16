MHT CET Toppers List 2025 Revealed! A Total of 22 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the MHT CET toppers 2025 along with the PCM results 2025. This year, a total of 22 candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile in the state-level engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to check the available results on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT CET 2025 was conducted from April 19 to May 5 for physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) group. Among the top 22 candidates, 12 are from general category and 4 from OBC. The highest of five students were from Pune.
MHT CET PCM Result 2025 Toppers
- Meer Vipul Bhuva
- Siddhant Dheeraj Patankar
- Pagar Anuj Shivprasad
- Natu Dhruv Amol
- Atharv Bhalchandra Sahasrabudhe
- Shrish Nilesh Pattewar
- Wagh Parth Kishor
- Vaishnavi Vitthalrao Sarje
- Gandhar Vivek Vartak
- Anirudh Iyer
- Siddhant Sunil Ghate
- Raj Prajwal Rai
- Anil Balaji Patil
- Pranav Mintri
- Chinmay Vikas Chavan
- Amit Kumar Singh
- Aayush Arvind Kumar Dubey
- Muhammad Alraza Hanif Shaikh
- Tanay Chetan Gadgil
- Arnav Nigam
- Utkarsh Mishra
- Shreya Roy
A total of 4,64,263 students registered for the MHT CET PCM 2025 exam, of which 4,22,663 appeared for the exam, making the pass percentage 91.04%.
MHT CET PCM Result 2025: Direct Link