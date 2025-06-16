MHT CET Toppers List 2025 Revealed! A Total of 22 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

Summary This year, a total of 22 candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile in the state-level engineering entrance exam Among the top 22 candidates, 12 are from general category and 4 from OBC

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the MHT CET toppers 2025 along with the PCM results 2025. This year, a total of 22 candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile in the state-level engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to check the available results on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2025 was conducted from April 19 to May 5 for physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) group. Among the top 22 candidates, 12 are from general category and 4 from OBC. The highest of five students were from Pune.

MHT CET PCM Result 2025 Toppers

Meer Vipul Bhuva Siddhant Dheeraj Patankar Pagar Anuj Shivprasad Natu Dhruv Amol Atharv Bhalchandra Sahasrabudhe Shrish Nilesh Pattewar Wagh Parth Kishor Vaishnavi Vitthalrao Sarje Gandhar Vivek Vartak Anirudh Iyer Siddhant Sunil Ghate

Raj Prajwal Rai

Anil Balaji Patil

Pranav Mintri

Chinmay Vikas Chavan Amit Kumar Singh Aayush Arvind Kumar Dubey Muhammad Alraza Hanif Shaikh Tanay Chetan Gadgil Arnav Nigam Utkarsh Mishra Shreya Roy

A total of 4,64,263 students registered for the MHT CET PCM 2025 exam, of which 4,22,663 appeared for the exam, making the pass percentage 91.04%.

MHT CET PCM Result 2025: Direct Link