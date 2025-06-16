MHT CET

MHT CET Toppers List 2025 Revealed! A Total of 22 Candidates Score 100 Percentile

Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2025
13:48 PM

File Image

Summary
This year, a total of 22 candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile in the state-level engineering entrance exam
Among the top 22 candidates, 12 are from general category and 4 from OBC

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the MHT CET toppers 2025 along with the PCM results 2025. This year, a total of 22 candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile in the state-level engineering entrance exam. Candidates will be able to check the available results on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2025 was conducted from April 19 to May 5 for physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) group. Among the top 22 candidates, 12 are from general category and 4 from OBC. The highest of five students were from Pune.

MHT CET PCM Result 2025 Toppers

  1. Meer Vipul Bhuva
  2. Siddhant Dheeraj Patankar
  3. Pagar Anuj Shivprasad
  4. Natu Dhruv Amol
  5. Atharv Bhalchandra Sahasrabudhe
  6. Shrish Nilesh Pattewar
  7. Wagh Parth Kishor
  8. Vaishnavi Vitthalrao Sarje
  9. Gandhar Vivek Vartak
  10. Anirudh Iyer
  11. Siddhant Sunil Ghate
  12. Raj Prajwal Rai
  13. Anil Balaji Patil
  14. Pranav Mintri
  15. Chinmay Vikas Chavan
  16. Amit Kumar Singh
  17. Aayush Arvind Kumar Dubey
  18. Muhammad Alraza Hanif Shaikh
  19. Tanay Chetan Gadgil
  20. Arnav Nigam
  21. Utkarsh Mishra
  22. Shreya Roy

A total of 4,64,263 students registered for the MHT CET PCM 2025 exam, of which 4,22,663 appeared for the exam, making the pass percentage 91.04%.

MHT CET PCM Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 16 Jun 2025
14:02 PM
MHT CET MHT CET 2025 Toppers list
