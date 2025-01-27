Rajasthan University

University of Rajasthan UG and PG Semester Exam Admit Cards released on official website

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jan 2025
18:16 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

Summary
The admit cards for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester exams have been released by the University of Rajasthan on its official website. Students appearing in the exams can download the admit cards from the official website univraj.org.

The examinations for the arts, science and commerce streams will be held between January and Februay 2025. The detailed schedule of the exam has been uploaded on the official website of the university.

How to download Uniraj Admit Card 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UNIRAJ at univraj.org

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'Theory Exam Admit card'

Step 3: Select the name of the exam for which you want to download admit card

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: The admit card will be dispayed before you

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card will contain the names of the candidates, name of the exam, registration number, photograph and signature of candidates, roll number, father's name, Examination Centre, date and time of the exam.

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without proper admit card.

Last updated on 27 Jan 2025
18:55 PM
