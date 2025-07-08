Delhi University (DU)

University of Delhi Begins DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 Registration- Apply Before July 14

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jul 2025
14:50 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates interested in applying for admission to undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in
The application correction window will close on July 11, 2025

The University of Delhi began the DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 registration process on July 8, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for admission to undergraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the deadline to apply is July 14, 2025. The correction window will close on July 11, 2025. The simulated ranks will be declared on July 15, 2025. The preference change window will open on July 15 and will close on July 16, 2025. The first allocation list will be released on July 19, 2025.

Candidates who had successfully completed the Phase-I must login to their dashboard to choose their preferred Programs and college combination, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria.

DU UG Admission 2025: Steps to register

  1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in
  2. Click on DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 registration link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details
  4. Once registration is done, fill the application form
  5. Make the payment of application fee (if any)
  6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use
Delhi University (DU) Delhi University DU Admissions
