semester examination

University of Calicut Declares Sixth Semester UG Results for 2023–26 Batch; Pass Percentage Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2026
13:10 PM

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Summary
The results for various UG programmes, including B.Com, B.Sc, BA, BBA, and BCA, have been published on the university’s official website
According to the university, a total of 72,995 students appeared for the sixth-semester examinations, out of which 59,458 students successfully cleared the exams

The University of Calicut has announced the sixth-semester undergraduate examination results for the 2023–26 batch. The results for various UG programmes, including B.Com, B.Sc, BA, BBA, and BCA, have been published on the university’s official websites, University of Calicut and Calicut University Results Portal.

According to the university, a total of 72,995 students appeared for the sixth-semester examinations, out of which 59,458 students successfully cleared the exams.

Among the various courses, the BCA programme recorded the highest pass percentage at 90.90 per cent, followed by BA at 85.06 per cent and B.Sc at 83.89 per cent. The pass percentage for B.Com stood at 83.02 per cent, while BBA recorded 81.05 per cent.

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Course-wise Pass Percentage

  • BA: 85.06%
  • B.Sc: 83.89%
  • B.Com: 83.02%
  • BBA: 81.05%
  • BCA: 90.90%

The university has advised students to carefully verify all details mentioned in their online marksheets, including their name, registration number, subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status. Students noticing any discrepancy have been asked to immediately contact the university examination wing for corrections.

Meanwhile, the university has also opened the revaluation and answer-script scrutiny process for candidates dissatisfied with their scores. Students seeking rechecking or revaluation of answer scripts can apply through the official portal. The last date for submitting revaluation applications is May 25, 2026.

Calicut University Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit Calicut University Results Portal
  2. Click on the “Pareekshabhavan” section on the homepage
  3. Select “Examination Results”
  4. Open the “Sixth Semester Examination Result 2026” link
  5. Enter the registration number and submit
  6. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Last updated on 13 May 2026
13:19 PM
semester examination semester exam results Calicut University Results out
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