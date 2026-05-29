JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 Registration Opens for BTech, BArch Admission - All Details

Summary The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi, has commenced the online registration and choice filling process for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026. Eligible candidates can now complete the registration process and submit their preferred course and college choices through the official counselling portal.

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi, has commenced the online registration and choice filling process for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates can now complete the registration process and submit their preferred course and college choices through the official counselling portal at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The counselling process is being conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes offered by participating institutions under JAC Delhi. Candidates seeking admission will be required to use their Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) application number and password to log in and complete the registration process online.

According to the official schedule, the online registration and choice filling window for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 will remain open till June 9 up to 11.30 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the application and fee payment process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

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The JAC Delhi counselling process facilitates admissions to some of the leading engineering institutions in the national capital. Participating institutes include Delhi Technological University (DTU), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), along with other institutions listed under the admission process.

Seat allotment for BTech programmes will be conducted on the basis of candidates’ performance in the entrance examination, fulfilment of eligibility criteria, and the preferences submitted during the counselling process. The final allotment will depend on merit, category, seat availability, and choices filled by applicants.

To complete the registration and choice filling process, candidates need to first visit the official JAC Delhi website. After clicking on the counselling registration link for 2026 admissions, applicants must enter the required login credentials and complete the registration formalities. Candidates will then have to fill out the application form, select their preferred institutes and courses, and proceed with online fee payment. After successful submission, applicants are advised to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates registering for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 are required to pay a non-refundable counselling registration fee of ₹1,500. The payment can be made online through multiple digital payment methods, including credit card, debit card, net banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and other online payment options available on the portal.

Find the direct registration link here.