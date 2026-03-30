UGC

Fake Universities List Updated: UGC Flags Rajasthan-Based Institute; Warns Against Invalid Degrees

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Mar 2026
14:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added a Rajasthan-based institute to its list of fake universities.
According to the official statement, the institute, located at Mansa Chowk in Bhiwadi, District Alwar, has been found awarding undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in violation of the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added a Rajasthan-based institute to its list of fake universities. The commission, which operates under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, issued a formal notice declaring the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management in Alwar as a fake institution.

According to the official statement, the institute, located at Mansa Chowk in Bhiwadi, District Alwar, has been found awarding undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in violation of the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956. The commission clarified that the institute is not recognised under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the Act, making it ineligible to grant any academic degrees.

The UGC has categorically stated that any degree issued by this institution is invalid and will not be considered for higher education or government employment. The notice further emphasised that students enrolling in such institutions risk jeopardising their academic and professional future due to the lack of legal recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of this development, the commission has strongly advised students, parents, and the general public to verify the authenticity of institutions before seeking admission. It reiterated that only universities recognised under the UGC framework are authorised to award valid degrees in India.

State-Wise Total No of Fake Universities (as on February 2026)

  • Andhra Pradesh - 2
  • Arunachal Pradesh - 1
  • Delhi - 12
  • Haryana - 1
  • Jharkhand - 1
  • Karnataka - 2
  • Kerala - 2
  • Maharashtra - 2
  • Puducherry - 2
  • Rajasthan - 1
  • Uttar Pradesh - 4
  • West Bengal - 2

The commission continues to urge stakeholders to remain vigilant and rely only on officially recognised institutions to ensure the validity of academic qualifications and future career prospects.

Last updated on 30 Mar 2026
14:33 PM
UGC University Grants Commission fake university
Similar stories
RPSC

RPSC SI Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Issued, Admit Card Soon

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Declared; 932 Candidates Selected - Check Link, Top 10 Li. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Cut-Offs Out: IIT Guwahati Releases Branch-Wise Scores and Merit List Detai. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Toppers List Announced, 29 Students Score Perfect 1000! Check Paper-Wise AI. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RPSC

RPSC SI Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Issued, Admit Card Soon

UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2024 Declared; 932 Candidates Selected - Check Link, Top 10 Li. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Cut-Offs Out: IIT Guwahati Releases Branch-Wise Scores and Merit List Detai. . .

GATE 2026

GATE 2026 Toppers List Announced, 29 Students Score Perfect 1000! Check Paper-Wise AI. . .

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card Out for Paper 1 Exams - Check Link and Guidelines . . .

Bihar Board

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Out; Over 12 Lakh Students Pass Exams, Scrutiny Ope. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality