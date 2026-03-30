Fake Universities List Updated: UGC Flags Rajasthan-Based Institute; Warns Against Invalid Degrees

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added a Rajasthan-based institute to its list of fake universities. According to the official statement, the institute, located at Mansa Chowk in Bhiwadi, District Alwar, has been found awarding undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in violation of the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added a Rajasthan-based institute to its list of fake universities. The commission, which operates under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, issued a formal notice declaring the Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management in Alwar as a fake institution.

According to the official statement, the institute, located at Mansa Chowk in Bhiwadi, District Alwar, has been found awarding undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in violation of the provisions of the UGC Act, 1956. The commission clarified that the institute is not recognised under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the Act, making it ineligible to grant any academic degrees.

The UGC has categorically stated that any degree issued by this institution is invalid and will not be considered for higher education or government employment. The notice further emphasised that students enrolling in such institutions risk jeopardising their academic and professional future due to the lack of legal recognition.

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In light of this development, the commission has strongly advised students, parents, and the general public to verify the authenticity of institutions before seeking admission. It reiterated that only universities recognised under the UGC framework are authorised to award valid degrees in India.

State-Wise Total No of Fake Universities (as on February 2026)

Andhra Pradesh - 2

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Delhi - 12

Haryana - 1

Jharkhand - 1

Karnataka - 2

Kerala - 2

Maharashtra - 2

Puducherry - 2

Rajasthan - 1

Uttar Pradesh - 4

West Bengal - 2

The commission continues to urge stakeholders to remain vigilant and rely only on officially recognised institutions to ensure the validity of academic qualifications and future career prospects.