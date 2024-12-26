UGC NET June 2024 Certificates Out Now: Steps to Download and Key Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET June 2024 certificates on December 26, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their certificates from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET June 2024 certificates on December 26, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their certificates from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to Download UGC NET June 2024 Certificates

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2024 Certificate’ link displayed on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s login credentials on the newly opened page. Submit the details to view your certificate. Verify and download the certificate. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates encountering any issues during the download process can reach out via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in for assistance.

UGC NET December 2024 Examination

In related news, the UGC NET December 2024 city intimation slip has also been released. The city slip pertains to the examination scheduled for January 3, 2025. The UGC NET December 2024 exams will be conducted from January 3 to January 16, 2025, in two shifts daily across various centres nationwide.

Key details for the December examination include:

Test Format: Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 85 subjects.

Timings:

First shift: 9AM to noon.

Second shift: 3PM to 6PM.

Structure: Two objective type papers with no breaks in between.

Medium: English and Hindi, except for language-specific papers.

The UGC NET June 2024 examination was conducted nationwide from August 21 to September 4, 2024, with results announced on October 27, 2024.