UGC NET June 2024

UGC NET June 2024 Certificates Out Now: Steps to Download and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Dec 2024
18:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET June 2024 certificates on December 26, 2024.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their certificates from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET June 2024 certificates on December 26, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their certificates from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

How to Download UGC NET June 2024 Certificates

  1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2024 Certificate’ link displayed on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials on the newly opened page.
  4. Submit the details to view your certificate.
  5. Verify and download the certificate.
  6. Keep a printed copy for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates encountering any issues during the download process can reach out via email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Register Now for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to Apply for MD, MS Admission
Register Now for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to Apply for MD, MS Admission
Bihar NEET PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out: Check Results and Security Fee Details
Bihar NEET PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out: Check Results and Security Fee Details

UGC NET December 2024 Examination

In related news, the UGC NET December 2024 city intimation slip has also been released. The city slip pertains to the examination scheduled for January 3, 2025. The UGC NET December 2024 exams will be conducted from January 3 to January 16, 2025, in two shifts daily across various centres nationwide.

Key details for the December examination include:

  • Test Format: Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 85 subjects.
  • Timings:
  • First shift: 9AM to noon.
  • Second shift: 3PM to 6PM.
  • Structure: Two objective type papers with no breaks in between.
  • Medium: English and Hindi, except for language-specific papers.

The UGC NET June 2024 examination was conducted nationwide from August 21 to September 4, 2024, with results announced on October 27, 2024.

Last updated on 26 Dec 2024
18:49 PM
UGC NET June 2024 UGC NET 2024
Similar stories
NEET PG 2024

Register Now for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to Apply for MD, MS Admissio. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Technician Answer Key 2024 for Grade I Released! Know Last Date to Raise Objectio. . .

MPPSC

MP SET Answer Key 2024 Issued at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out: Check Results and Security Fee Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2024

Register Now for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Counselling: Steps to Apply for MD, MS Admissio. . .

RRB Exam

RRB Technician Answer Key 2024 for Grade I Released! Know Last Date to Raise Objectio. . .

MPPSC

MP SET Answer Key 2024 Issued at mppsc.mp.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

NEET PG 2024

Bihar NEET PG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out: Check Results and Security Fee Details

CMAT 2025

Edit CMAT 2025 Application Form: NTA Opens Correction Window for Candidates; Steps to. . .

CLAT 2025

Delhi HC Declines Consortium's Plea, CLAT 2025 Results Revision Stays