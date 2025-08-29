UGC Directs HEIs to Submit Preventive Vigilance Reports - Check Deadline and Guidelines

Summary The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to submit reports on preventive vigilance measures, as mandated by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The directive comes in continuation of the three-month corruption preventive vigilance campaign initiated earlier this year.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to submit reports on preventive vigilance measures, as mandated by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), by November 30, 2025. The directive comes in continuation of the three-month corruption preventive vigilance campaign initiated earlier this year.

According to the UGC notification, HEIs are required to take necessary actions on the prescribed measures and submit their compliance reports at the CVC’s designated portal (gpr.cvc.gov.in) as well as on the UGC’s University Activity Monitoring Portal (ugc.ac.in/uamp). Vice-Chancellors and directors of institutions must ensure timely submissions.

The campaign, which began on August 18 and runs till November 17, 2025, is focused on resolving pending complaints and cases, strengthening asset management, and promoting digital initiatives. Institutions are also tasked with organising capacity-building programmes for master trainers and employees, including completion of online modules through the iGOT platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the UGC has reminded institutions to actively observe Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, scheduled from October 27 to November 2, 2025, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The observance aims to reinforce integrity and transparency in governance.

“Delay in bringing vigilance cases to a logical conclusion is against the principles of natural justice and defeats the very purpose of initiating disciplinary action,” the Commission noted, while prescribing model timelines for investigation, implementation of advice, and conclusion of inquiries.

Through these initiatives, the UGC and CVC seek to instill a culture of accountability, timely grievance redressal, and digital transparency across India’s higher education ecosystem.

Read the official notice here.