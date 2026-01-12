CUET PG 2026 Registration Ends January 14, NTA Issues Advisory to Candidates

Summary In an official notice, the NTA said candidates must complete the online application form, pay the prescribed examination fee and download the confirmation page for future reference before the deadline Eligible applicants can submit their CUET PG 2026 application form through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory to candidates seeking admission through the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026, urging them to complete the registration process before the application portal closes on January 14, 2026, at 11:50 pm.

In an official notice, the NTA said candidates must complete the online application form, pay the prescribed examination fee and download the confirmation page for future reference before the deadline. Eligible applicants can submit their CUET PG 2026 application form through the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

The agency clarified that only candidates who successfully complete the fee payment will be treated as having submitted their application. “It is reiterated that only candidates who have successfully paid the fee will be considered as having completed the application process. Candidates are also advised to check their particulars carefully before fee payment as no change shall be permitted later,” the NTA said.

The testing agency further informed that the application correction window will be open from January 18 to January 20, during which candidates will be allowed to edit certain details in their submitted forms, if required.

The computer-based CUET PG 2026 examination will be conducted in 292 cities, including 16 cities outside India, covering 157 subject papers. Candidates will be allowed to select up to four preferred examination cities, subject to availability.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for the latest updates and instructions related to the examination.