UGC Directs HEIs to Install 'Oil and Sugar Boards' to Encourage Healthy Eating Among Students

Posted on 10 Sep 2025
File Image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed higher education institutions (HEIs) across India to install “oil and sugar boards” on their campuses. The initiative aims to raise awareness among students about hidden fats and sugars in everyday meals and encourage healthier eating habits.

Guidelines for Implementation

As per UGC’s advisory, the boards must be displayed prominently in canteens, corridors, and other common areas. The boards will highlight the fat and sugar content of commonly consumed foods, helping students make informed dietary choices. Institutions have also been encouraged to provide healthier meal options, promote physical activity, and organise regular awareness workshops on nutrition.

To promote healthier dietary habits among youth, it is proposed that "Sugar and Oil Boards" be installed in all Higher Education Institutions. These boards will showcase facts about hidden fats and sugars in everyday foods, empowering students to make informed and mindful choices,” the UGC stated in its official communication.

Health Concerns Driving the Move

The directive follows recommendations from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which has flagged obesity among young people as an emerging health crisis. Obesity is strongly linked to lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and certain cancers. Early intervention, experts believe, is key to reversing this trend.

Promoting Nutritious Alternatives

To support this step, UGC has suggested that colleges and universities make nutritious options such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins readily available on campus. Institutions have also been asked to reduce the sale of sugary beverages and highly processed foods that add calories but little nutritional value.

Apart from dietary awareness, UGC has recommended incorporating small nudges for fitness, such as stair prompts, campus walking trails, and short exercise breaks for students. Regular workshops, seminars, and awareness drives on diet and fitness have also been advised to promote a holistic lifestyle approach.

With this directive, UGC aims to create an ecosystem where young learners are equipped with knowledge and motivation to adopt healthier choices. The boards are expected to act as constant reminders, fostering a more health-conscious environment on college campuses and reducing the risk of lifestyle-related diseases in the long run.

Read the official notice here.

