Union Public Service Commission to Release UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 Soon- Major Updates Here

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 soon. The final result for UPSC CSE will be available to candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 1056 posts in the organization. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 was conducted on June 16, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024.

As per the schedule, the personality test, or interview, was held for 2845 candidates from January 7 to April 17, 2025. It was held in two sessions: the first session at 9 am and the second session at 1 pm. UPSC Civil Services main examination 2024 took place in two shifts on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Civil Services main examination started with Paper I and ended with Paper VI and Paper VII. The mains exam result was announced on December 9, 2025.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 link available on the home page A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference