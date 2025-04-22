Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Union Public Service Commission to Release UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 Soon- Major Updates Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2025
12:35 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The final result for UPSC CSE will be available to candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
As per the schedule, the personality test, or interview, was held for 2845 candidates from January 7 to April 17, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to release UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 soon. The final result for UPSC CSE will be available to candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 1056 posts in the organization. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 was conducted on June 16, and the result was announced on July 1, 2024.

As per the schedule, the personality test, or interview, was held for 2845 candidates from January 7 to April 17, 2025. It was held in two sessions: the first session at 9 am and the second session at 1 pm. UPSC Civil Services main examination 2024 took place in two shifts on September 20, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2024. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Civil Services main examination started with Paper I and ended with Paper VI and Paper VII. The mains exam result was announced on December 9, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 link available on the home page
  3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers
  4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference
Last updated on 22 Apr 2025
12:35 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Civil service Results out
Similar stories
TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET Admit Card for Engineering Exam 2025 Today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Read Deta. . .

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable 2025 - Vacancies Increased Ahead of Result Declaration!

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025: SC Rejects Plea of 18 Students to Appear for May 18 Exam; All Deta. . .

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Exam City Slip Released by NTA - Check Admit Card Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jadavpur University

Unlock Your Mind: 'Hypnosis for Change' Workshop at JU Promises Transformative Insigh. . .

TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET Admit Card for Engineering Exam 2025 Today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Read Deta. . .

School Events

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony 2025

SSC GD 2025

SSC GD Constable 2025 - Vacancies Increased Ahead of Result Declaration!

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025: SC Rejects Plea of 18 Students to Appear for May 18 Exam; All Deta. . .

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Exam City Slip Released by NTA - Check Admit Card Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality