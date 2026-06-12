UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026 By 15 June? Here's What We Know

Summary Once released, the result will be published in PDF format and will contain the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026 The Civil Services Main Examination 2026 is scheduled to commence on August 21, 2026

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 results soon on its official websites. Candidates who appeared for the examination on May 24, 2026, are eagerly awaiting the outcome, which will determine their eligibility for the next stage of the selection process.

Once released, the result will be published in PDF format and will contain the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2026.

Although the commission has not yet announced an official date or time for the declaration of the Prelims result, candidates are advised to regularly monitor the UPSC websites for updates.

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The Civil Services Main Examination 2026 is scheduled to commence on August 21, 2026. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the written Mains examination, which is the second stage of the highly competitive recruitment process.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026: Steps to Check

Once the result is announced, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website. Click on the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 Result link. Open the result PDF available on the homepage. Use Ctrl + F to search for your roll number. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Key Details

The result will be available on the official UPSC portals after declaration.

It will be released as a PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Candidates shortlisted through the Preliminary Examination will advance to the Civil Services Main Examination 2026.

The Mains examination is scheduled to begin from August 21, 2026.

Selection for the Mains stage is primarily based on a candidate's performance in General Studies Paper I of the Preliminary Examination.

The Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), or Paper II, is qualifying in nature. Candidates must secure at least 33 per cent marks in CSAT to be considered for evaluation of their General Studies Paper I scores.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted annually to recruit officers for various prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Indian Foreign Service, among others.

Candidates are advised to keep their registration details handy and stay updated through official notifications regarding the resul