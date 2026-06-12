REET Mains Result 2026 Declared for Level 1 Posts; Merit List, Scorecards and Cut-Off Released

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results, merit list, scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks through the official RSSB website The recruitment process is being conducted to fill a total of 7,759 third-grade teacher vacancies across Level 1 (Primary Teacher) and Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher) posts in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the REET Mains Result 2026 for Level 1 teacher recruitment. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results, merit list, scorecards and category-wise cut-off marks through the official RSSB website.

The recruitment process is being conducted to fill a total of 7,759 third-grade teacher vacancies across Level 1 (Primary Teacher) and Level 2 (Upper Primary Teacher) posts in Rajasthan.

The REET Mains examination was held from January 17 to January 21, 2026. With the declaration of the Level 1 results, candidates who have qualified will proceed to the pre-document verification and document verification stages of the recruitment process.

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REET Mains Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the merit list and check their qualifying status:

Visit the official RSSB website. Click on the “Results” section on the homepage. Open the link titled “REET Mains Result 2026 Level 1”. The merit list PDF will be displayed on the screen. Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

In addition to the merit list, RSSB has also released individual scorecards. Candidates can access their scorecards by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Shortlisted candidates have been advised to retain a copy of their scorecard, as it will be required during the document verification process.

The board has also announced the schedule for pre-document verification.

Level 2 candidates: June 1 to June 15, 2026

Level 1 candidates: June 18 to July 2, 2026

Candidates must ensure that all required documents are ready before the verification process. RSSB has advised applicants to regularly visit the official website for detailed instructions, verification guidelines and further updates regarding the recruitment process.

The release of the Level 1 result marks a significant step in the recruitment drive, bringing thousands of aspiring teachers closer to appointment in Rajasthan's government schools.