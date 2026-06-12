GUJCET Merit Rank 2026 Released; ACPC Opens Mock Choice Filling Process - Direct Link

Summary The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, has published the GUJCET 2026 provisional merit list for admissions to degree engineering programmes. With the release of the merit ranks, the eligible candidates can now participate in the mock choice filling exercise and begin selecting their preferred colleges and courses.

The Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), Gujarat, has published the GUJCET 2026 provisional merit list for admissions to degree engineering programmes across the state. With the release of the merit ranks, the eligible candidates can now participate in the mock choice filling exercise and begin selecting their preferred colleges and courses.

Candidates who completed the GUJCET 2026 counselling registration process can now access their merit ranks through the official counselling portal. The merit list includes only those applicants who fulfilled the registration requirements prescribed by the committee. Alongside the publication of the merit list, ACPC has also activated the mock choice filling facility, enabling students to submit and revise their preferences before the commencement of actual seat allotment rounds.

The merit rank serves as an important factor in determining admission opportunities during the counselling process. Seats in participating engineering institutions will be allotted on the basis of merit rank, reservation criteria, seat availability, and the choices submitted by candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Check GUJCET 2026 Merit Rank?

Candidates can view their individual merit ranks through their respective login accounts on the official website. To access the merit list, applicants need to visit the ACPC engineering admissions portal and click on the merit rank search link available on the homepage. They must then enter their application number along with the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen. Once the details are submitted, the merit rank and other relevant information will be displayed. Candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of the merit details for future counselling procedures.

Mock Choice Filling Process Underway

Following the release of the provisional merit list, ACPC has started the mock choice filling process. This exercise allows candidates to select and prioritize colleges and engineering branches according to their preferences before the actual counselling rounds begin.

The mock round is designed to help students understand the seat allocation process and assess their admission possibilities based on their choices. Candidates are encouraged to explore multiple college-course combinations and submit as many suitable preferences as possible to improve their chances of securing admission during the allotment process.

The choice filling facility for the mock round will remain open until June 15, 2026. During this period, candidates can add, modify, rearrange, or remove preferences before final submission.

GUJCET 2026 Counselling Schedule

ACPC has also announced the key dates for the upcoming counselling process. The provisional merit list was released on June 12, 2026, and mock choice filling will continue until June 15. The results of the mock round, along with the final merit list, are scheduled to be published on June 17, 2026.

Following the release of the final merit list, candidates will be able to participate in Round 1 choice filling from June 17 to June 22. The first round of seat allotment is scheduled to be announced on June 25, 2026.

The counselling process for GUJCET 2026 will be conducted in multiple rounds. Each round will include seat allotment, payment of token tuition fees, and generation of admission letters for candidates who secure seats.

Find the direct link here.