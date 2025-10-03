UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List, Next Steps for SSB Interview

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA NA II), 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA NA II), 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has released a merit list containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates. Those shortlisted in the written examination will now proceed to the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, conducted by the Ministry of Defence, for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy (156th Course) and the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), both commencing on July 2, 2026.

As per the official notification, all qualified candidates must register on the Indian Army Recruiting website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, within two weeks of the written result announcement. Upon registration, candidates will be allotted Selection Centres, and interview dates will be shared via their registered e-mail IDs. Those who have already registered earlier do not need to re-register.

Additionally, candidates are required to present original certificates of their age and educational qualifications during the SSB interview process.

Steps to Check UPSC NDA NA II Result 2025

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Go to the “What’s New” section and click on the NDA NA 2 Result 2025 link.

The merit list PDF will open on the screen.

Search for your roll number in the list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

UPSC has also notified that the marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys for the NDA NA 2 Examination 2025 will be published on the website after the declaration of the final results and will remain available for one month. For queries or login-related issues, candidates may contact dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

Find the direct merit list PDF here.