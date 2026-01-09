NTA Extends NIFT Entrance Exam 2026 Registration Deadline Till January 16; Check Details

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply for the NIFT entrance exam 2026 till January 16, while the last date for payment of the application fee is January 17 Candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the registration deadline for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply for the NIFT entrance exam 2026 till January 16, while the last date for payment of the application fee is January 17.

Candidates can submit their application forms online through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/niftee.

According to the revised schedule, the application correction window will open on January 20, allowing candidates to make necessary changes in their forms till January 21. Earlier, the last date to register for the NIFT entrance exam 2026 was January 6, which was first extended to January 13 and has now been extended further.

For completing the registration process, candidates from the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 3,000, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and female candidates need to pay Rs 750.

In the case of the single-paper option, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 2,000 for Open, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates, whereas SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Candidates who fail to apply by the January 16 deadline will be given another opportunity to submit their applications between January 17 and January 19, subject to payment of the regular application fee along with a late fee of Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, the NTA has expanded the list of exam centres for NIFT 2026 by adding two new cities—Vapi in Gujarat and Daman in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. With this addition, the total number of exam cities has increased to 102.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates related to the NIFT entrance examination 2026.