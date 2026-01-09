Haryana HCS Exam Syllabus Revised - Check Prelims, Mains New Pattern and Key Topics

Summary The Haryana government has officially notified a revised syllabus for the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and Allied Services examinations. The updated syllabus has been issued through an extraordinary gazette notification and will apply to both the preliminary and main written examinations.

The Haryana government has officially notified a revised syllabus for the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) and Allied Services examinations, replacing the framework that had been in force since 2007. The updated syllabus has been issued through an extraordinary gazette notification and will apply to both the preliminary and main written examinations, superseding the notification dated February 9, 2021.

The notification was issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi under Rule 11(1) of the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008. Officials said the revision has been undertaken to align the state civil services examination with contemporary administrative, social, and economic challenges. As per the notification, the revised syllabus will come into effect from the next HCS examination cycle notified after January 7, 2026, and will be applicable to all forthcoming preliminary and main examinations.

Under the revised structure, the Preliminary Examination will consist of two objective-type papers carrying a total of 400 marks. Paper I on General Studies will test candidates on general science based on everyday observations expected of an educated person, current national and international events, Indian history with emphasis on the freedom movement and Independence, Indian and world geography focusing on physical, social and economic aspects, agriculture and resources, as well as Indian polity, economy, culture, and mental ability through reasoning. Paper II, the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), will assess comprehension, interpersonal and communication skills, logical reasoning, decision-making, problem-solving, general mental ability, basic numeracy at the Class 10 level, and data interpretation using charts, graphs, and tables.

The Main Written Examination has been significantly restructured and will now comprise six descriptive papers, each of three hours’ duration and carrying 100 marks, making a total of 600 marks. A key reform under the revised syllabus is the removal of optional subjects and the introduction of four General Studies papers, a change that has also been reflected in recent updates issued by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Paper I of the Mains, English and Essay, will evaluate candidates’ ability to read and understand serious prose, write precis, comprehend passages, and demonstrate correct usage, vocabulary, grammar, and composition. It will also include an essay on a chosen topic, with emphasis on clarity of thought, orderly presentation, and conciseness. Paper II, Hindi and Hindi Essay in Devnagri script, will cover English-to-Hindi translation, letter and precis writing, explanations of prose and poetry, idioms, grammatical corrections, composition, and an essay based on a given topic.

General Studies Paper I will focus on Indian art, culture, literature, and architecture from ancient to modern times; modern Indian history from the 18th century, including significant events and contributors to the freedom struggle; post-independence consolidation; and world history covering the industrial revolution, world wars, colonisation, and political philosophies such as communism and socialism. It will also include Indian society, highlighting diversity, the role of women, population issues, poverty, urbanisation, and the impact of globalisation, along with physical geography of the world, distribution of natural resources, geophysical phenomena, and key geographical changes, with linkages to Haryana where relevant.

General Studies Paper II will cover the evolution and features of the Indian Constitution, amendments, federal structure, devolution of powers, separation of powers, and dispute redressal mechanisms, along with comparisons with other constitutions. It will also examine the functioning of Parliament and state legislatures, the executive and judiciary, pressure groups, the Representation of the People Act, constitutional and statutory bodies, development processes, the role of NGOs and self-help groups, welfare schemes for vulnerable sections, and governance issues such as e-governance, transparency, and the role of civil services. International relations, India’s neighbourhood policy, global groupings, the Indian diaspora, international institutions, and Haryana-specific governance issues will also form part of the syllabus.

General Studies Paper III will deal with the Indian economy, including planning, growth, employment, inclusive development, budgeting, and resource mobilisation. It will also cover agriculture and allied sectors, land reforms, liberalisation, industrial policy, infrastructure development, science and technology applications, intellectual property rights, environmental conservation, disaster management, and internal security challenges such as cyber threats, organised crime, border management, and extremism, with specific reference to Haryana.

General Studies Paper IV on Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude will use case studies to assess candidates’ attitudes and approaches to issues of probity in public life. Topics will include the essence of ethics in human actions, human values drawn from leaders and reformers, attitude formation, core civil service values such as integrity and empathy, emotional intelligence, moral thinkers, public service ethics, accountability, and governance-related probity, including transparency laws, codes of conduct, citizen charters, and corruption-related challenges.

The government has clarified that there are no changes to the marking scheme, number of papers, marks distribution, or qualifying criteria. Officials emphasised that the reform is strictly limited to updating the syllabus content, while the existing evaluation framework for the HCS examination will continue unchanged.