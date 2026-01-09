RRB Releases Exam Dates for JE, Paramedical and Technician Posts- Detailed Schedule Here

Summary Candidates appearing for JE/DMS/CMA, Paramedical, and Technician posts can check the detailed exam dates on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs According to the official notification, the JE/DMS/CMA examinations will be conducted on February 19, February 20, and March 3, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for Junior Engineer (JE), Paramedical and Technician recruitment. Candidates appearing for JE/DMS/CMA, Paramedical, and Technician posts can check the detailed exam dates on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

According to the official notification, the JE/DMS/CMA examinations will be conducted on February 19, February 20, and March 3, 2026. The Paramedical Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be held from March 10 to March 12, 2026. Meanwhile, the examination for Technician Grade I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade III will take place between March 5 and March 9, 2026.

The RRB has informed that the exam city and date intimation link, along with the facility to download travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be activated 10 days prior to the candidate’s respective exam date on the official RRB websites. The admit cards (call letters) will be made available approximately four days before the exam date mentioned in the city intimation slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must carry the same original photo identity document that was mentioned in their application form. Failure to produce the original ID will result in denial of entry to the examination centre.

Additionally, candidates— including those who have already verified their Aadhaar during the application process—are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before reporting to the exam centre. This is to avoid any inconvenience and to ensure smooth registration and examination procedures on the exam day.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RRB websites for further updates and instructions related to the recruitment process.