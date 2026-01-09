Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Releases Exam Dates for JE, Paramedical and Technician Posts- Detailed Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2026
13:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for JE/DMS/CMA, Paramedical, and Technician posts can check the detailed exam dates on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs
According to the official notification, the JE/DMS/CMA examinations will be conducted on February 19, February 20, and March 3, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for Junior Engineer (JE), Paramedical and Technician recruitment. Candidates appearing for JE/DMS/CMA, Paramedical, and Technician posts can check the detailed exam dates on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

According to the official notification, the JE/DMS/CMA examinations will be conducted on February 19, February 20, and March 3, 2026. The Paramedical Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be held from March 10 to March 12, 2026. Meanwhile, the examination for Technician Grade I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade III will take place between March 5 and March 9, 2026.

The RRB has informed that the exam city and date intimation link, along with the facility to download travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be activated 10 days prior to the candidate’s respective exam date on the official RRB websites. The admit cards (call letters) will be made available approximately four days before the exam date mentioned in the city intimation slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must carry the same original photo identity document that was mentioned in their application form. Failure to produce the original ID will result in denial of entry to the examination centre.

Additionally, candidates— including those who have already verified their Aadhaar during the application process—are advised to ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system before reporting to the exam centre. This is to avoid any inconvenience and to ensure smooth registration and examination procedures on the exam day.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RRB websites for further updates and instructions related to the recruitment process.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2026
13:31 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam
Similar stories
civil services exams

Haryana HCS Exam Syllabus Revised - Check Prelims, Mains New Pattern and Key Topics

Symbiosis International University

Symbiosis International Announces SNAP Result 2025; Scorecards Available at snaptet.o. . .

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Syllabus Released by NTA, No Changes from Previous Year - All Details

ICAI CA Exam

Digital Training Diary for CA Students - How Will the System Work and What Info Will . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
civil services exams

Haryana HCS Exam Syllabus Revised - Check Prelims, Mains New Pattern and Key Topics

Symbiosis International University

Symbiosis International Announces SNAP Result 2025; Scorecards Available at snaptet.o. . .

NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Syllabus Released by NTA, No Changes from Previous Year - All Details

ICAI CA Exam

Digital Training Diary for CA Students - How Will the System Work and What Info Will . . .

UPPSC

UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2026 Released - Exam Schedule Remains Unchanged; Check Deta. . .

COMEDK UGET 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date Released - Schedule Sees Change from Previous Years!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality