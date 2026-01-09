JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates for Session 1 Revised! NTA Confirms New Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jan 2026
13:44 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revision in the examination schedule for JEE Main 2026 Session 1.
The update comes shortly after the agency released the exam city intimation slip.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a minor revision in the examination schedule for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. The update comes shortly after the agency released the exam city intimation slip on January 8 through its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the revised timeline, the first session of JEE Main 2026 will now be conducted from January 21 to January 29, 2026, while the second session is scheduled to take place between April 2 and April 9, 2026.

Earlier, an advisory issued by the NTA had stated that JEE Main 2026 Session 1 would be held from January 21 to January 30. With the latest update, the overall duration of the first session has been marginally adjusted, though the core examination dates for most papers remain unchanged.

According to the updated schedule, JEE Main Paper 2, which includes Paper 2A for Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Paper 2B for Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning), as well as the combined Paper 2A and 2B option, will be conducted on January 29, 2026. The Paper 2 examination will be held in a single shift, scheduled from 9 AM to 12.30 PM.

The JEE Main Paper 1, conducted for admission to BE and BTech programmes, will be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28. This paper will be conducted in two shifts each day, with the morning shift running from 9 AM to Noon and the afternoon shift scheduled from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates are advised to carefully check their allotted date and shift while planning their travel and preparation.

To download the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam city slip, candidates are required to log in using their application number along with their password or date of birth and the security pin displayed on the screen. The city intimation slip provides advance information about the city where the examination centre is located, helping candidates make necessary arrangements ahead of time.

As per details mentioned in the official information bulletin, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 admit cards are expected to be released in the second week of January 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for the latest updates related to admit card release, exam-day instructions and other important announcements.

Last updated on 09 Jan 2026
13:45 PM
