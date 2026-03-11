UPSC CSE 2025 Final Marks Released for All 958 Candidates; Topper Anuj Agnihotri Scores 1,071

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final marks of candidates recommended in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. Overall, 958 candidates - including 659 men and 299 women - have been recommended for appointment to various civil services in the final result declared earlier by the commission.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final marks of candidates recommended in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, detailing their performance in the written (Mains) examination, the Personality Test (interview), and the combined total score obtained in both stages.

According to the official data, Anuj Agnihotri, a graduate of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur, secured the first rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 with a total of 1,071 marks, which translates to 52.88 per cent. His score includes 867 marks in the written (Mains) examination and 204 marks in the Personality Test.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages - Preliminary, Main (written), and Personality Test (interview) - for recruitment to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), along with several other central services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total marks for determining merit are calculated out of 2,025, which includes 1,750 marks for the written examination and 275 marks for the interview. Based on this evaluation, the final merit list is prepared.

The second rank in the examination was secured by Rajeshwari Suve M, who achieved 1,067 marks, corresponding to 52.69 per cent. Her score includes 865 marks in the written examination and 202 marks in the interview.

Akansh Dhull secured the third rank, obtaining 1,057 marks (52.19 per cent). His marks include 864 in the written examination and 193 in the personality test.

The fourth and fifth ranks were secured by Raghav Jhunjhunwala and Ishan Bhatnagar, respectively. Jhunjhunwala scored 1,042 marks (51.45 per cent), with 847 in the written examination and 195 in the interview. Bhatnagar, who has a BA LLB (Hons) degree from the National Law University Delhi, secured 1,038 marks (51.25 per cent), including 823 in the written exam and 215 in the interview.

Overall, 958 candidates - including 659 men and 299 women - have been recommended for appointment to various civil services in the final result declared earlier by the commission.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 was conducted on May 25 last year, and 9,37,876 candidates had registered for the test, out of which 5,76,793 candidates appeared. Following the prelims, 14,161 candidates qualified for the written (Mains) examination, which was conducted in August 2025.

Subsequently, 2,736 candidates were shortlisted for the Personality Test (interview) stage of the examination, after which the final merit list was prepared based on the combined scores of the written examination and interview.

Find the detailed marks distribution here.