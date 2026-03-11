UPSC CSE 2025: Commission Announces Cut-Off Marks for Prelims, Mains and Final Selection

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the cut-off marks for different stages of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025. The cut-off scores determine the minimum marks required by candidates to progress through each stage of the highly competitive recruitment process.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the cut-off marks for different stages of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, including the preliminary examination, the mains examination, and the final stage after the personality test. The cut-off scores determine the minimum marks required by candidates to progress through each stage of the highly competitive recruitment process.

For the UPSC CSE 2025 Preliminary Examination, the cut-off for candidates in the General category has been set at 92.66 marks in the General Studies (GS) Paper 1. The cut-off marks for other categories are 89.34 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 92.00 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 84.00 for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 82.66 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The commission also released cut-off marks for candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, where the qualifying scores range between 76.66 and 40.66 marks depending on the specific category. These categories include candidates with locomotor disabilities, blindness or low vision, deaf and hard of hearing, and multiple disabilities.

UPSC clarified that the preliminary examination cut-off is calculated solely based on GS Paper 1. The second paper, GS Paper 2, also known as the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), is qualifying in nature. Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in CSAT to be considered eligible for evaluation based on the prelims cut-off.

For the UPSC CSE 2025 Mains examination, the minimum marks required to qualify for the personality test or interview stage were 739 for the General category. The cut-off marks were 706 for EWS candidates, 717 for OBC candidates, 700 for SC candidates, and 694 for ST candidates.

The final cut-off, which is calculated by combining marks obtained in the mains examination and the personality test, was also released by the commission. According to the official data, the final cut-off for the General category stands at 963 marks. The corresponding final cut-offs are 926 for EWS, 931 for OBC, 905 for SC, and 902 for ST candidates.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results were declared on March 6, with 958 candidates recommended for appointment to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other Central Services.

Find the official notice here.