Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

OPSC Declares AAO Result 2026; Merit List Released for 118 Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2026
12:56 PM

File Image

Summary
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Recruitment Examination 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the merit list on the commission’s official website, opsc.gov.in.

The result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 118 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Odisha.

The written examination for the AAO recruitment was conducted earlier this year. After reviewing the objections raised against the provisional answer key, the commission finalized the evaluation process and published the final result and merit list.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be eligible to proceed to the next stage of the selection process, which generally includes document verification and/or an interview conducted by the commission.

OPSC AAO Result 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of OPSC – opsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the “Results” section on the homepage
  3. Find the link titled “Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Result 2026”
  4. Click on the link to open the merit list PDF
  5. Press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number
  6. Download and save the result for future reference.

The OPSC conducts recruitment examinations to fill various administrative and technical positions in the state government, and the AAO recruitment is aimed at strengthening agricultural extension services in Odisha.

Last updated on 11 Mar 2026
12:57 PM
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) OPSC Results out
