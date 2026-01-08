UPSC CDS

UPSC CDS I Exam 2025: Final Marks Released for Recommended Candidates; Check List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jan 2026
File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the marks of candidates recommended in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their written, Services Selection Board (SSB), and final marks on the official UPSC website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the marks of candidates recommended in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their written, Services Selection Board (SSB), and final marks on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the Commission, the marks have been published for all three stages of the selection process—written examination, SSB interview, and the final combined score. Candidates can access the marks by visiting the UPSC website and clicking on the link titled “UPSC CDS I Result 2025: Marks of Recommended Candidates” available on the homepage. After opening the PDF file, candidates are advised to download and retain a copy for future reference.

Total Recommended Candidates

  • Indian Military Academy - 227
  • Indian Naval Academy - 103
  • Indian Air Force - 35
  • Officers Training Academy - 473 (Men) and 62 (Women)

Candidates are advised to carefully review the marks and related details available online.

For further updates and detailed information regarding the UPSC CDS I Result 2025, candidates should regularly visit the official UPSC website.

Find the full detailed list here.

Last updated on 08 Jan 2026
