Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia Launches 30 New Courses, Expands Exam Centres - Admissions Begin

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2026
09:46 AM
Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia File Image

Summary
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has published its official prospectus for the 2026–27 academic session and commenced the online admission process.
According to the university, online application forms for entrance-based courses are available and will remain open until March 25.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has published its official prospectus for the 2026–27 academic session and commenced the online admission process, announcing the introduction of 30 new academic programmes while maintaining existing fee structures. The university confirmed that there will be no increase in course fees for the upcoming academic year.

According to the university, online application forms for entrance-based courses are available and will remain open until March 25. Prospective students seeking admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes can apply through the official admission portal within the stipulated timeline.

30 New Programmes Introduced

As part of its academic expansion, JMI has introduced 30 new programmes for the 2026–27 session. These include emerging and industry-oriented courses such as B.Tech in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence and M.Sc in Renewable Energy. In addition, several postgraduate programmes aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 have been launched, along with new language degrees and specialised diploma courses aimed at diversifying academic opportunities.

University officials stated that admissions under the Multiple Entry Mode for Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) will begin this session in line with NEP 2020 guidelines. The move is intended to provide greater academic flexibility and improved access to higher education.

Expansion of Entrance Test Centres

To enhance accessibility for students across different regions, the university has added three new entrance examination centres — Jaipur, Dehradun, and Kishanganj. With this addition, the total number of entrance test centres nationwide has increased to 11. The expansion is expected to benefit aspirants from various parts of the country by reducing travel constraints.

Vice Chancellor Asif stated that the newly introduced programmes are aligned with NEP 2020 objectives and that the addition of new centres will support wider participation from students across India.

Fee Relief for Foreign Students

In line with the Government of India’s agenda to internationalise higher education and increase the enrolment of foreign students, JMI has substantially reduced fees for international applicants under both general and supernumerary seat categories. Furthermore, the university has implemented a region-specific differential fee structure for students from SAARC nations, West Asian countries, and African and Latin American regions across eligible undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes.

Prospectus Details and Admission Information

The newly released prospectus outlines comprehensive information regarding eligibility criteria, entrance examination details, syllabus, application procedures, fee structures, and important dates. Candidates are advised to carefully review the prospectus before submitting their applications to ensure compliance with admission requirements.

With the launch of new academic offerings, expanded access, and stable fee structures, Jamia Millia Islamia aims to strengthen its academic portfolio while making higher education more inclusive and accessible for both domestic and international students in the 2026–27 academic session.

Last updated on 21 Feb 2026
09:46 AM
Jamia Millia Islamia JMI Admissions
