Union Public Service Commission Releases Official Question Papers for UPSC CDS 2 2025 Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official question papers for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the question paper PDFs from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The CDS 2 2025 exam was conducted on September 14 in a single-day, three-session format. The question papers have been published for the three subjects tested in the exam — English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

According to the CDS 2 2025 marking scheme, the examination follows a system of negative marking. For every incorrect answer, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. This rule applies across all three sections of the exam.

The exam schedule was as follows:

English: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

General Knowledge: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Elementary Mathematics: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Candidates are advised to download the question papers for reference, self-assessment, and future preparation. The release of the question papers also adds transparency to the examination process and helps aspirants understand the exam pattern more clearly.

For further updates on answer keys, results, and cutoff announcements, candidates should regularly check the UPSC website.