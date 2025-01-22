Union Public Service Commission Releases IFS 2024 DAF 2 at upsc.gov.in- Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can fill out the UPSC IFS Mains DAF 2024 form through the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in The UPSC IFS Mains exam was conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2024 at various centres across the country

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2024 detail application form (DAF 2). Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can fill out the UPSC IFS Mains DAF 2024 form through the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.

The UPSC IFS Mains exam was conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2024 at various centres across the country. As per the schedule, candidates will be able to fill out the UPSC IFS Mains DAF 2024 form till January 27 upto 6 pm. Candidates will be required to submit their preferences for zones or cadres and upload documents for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC annexure, and EWS annexure, as required.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview at the Union Public Service Commission Office located at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” read the official notice.