UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released, CSE Prelims to Be Held on May 24

Interested candidates who wish to appear for the UPSC 2026 examination, can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in According to the schedule, the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is scheduled for May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the examination calendar for 2026. Interested candidates who wish to appear for the UPSC 2026 examination, can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is scheduled for May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026. Notification for the UPSC CSE 2026 will be issued on January 14 and applications will be accepted till February 3.

The entrance examination for the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) examination will be held on April 12.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Important Dates

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: January 10, 2026

Reserved for UPSC Examination: January 17, 2026

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination: February 8, 2026

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination: February 8, 2026

CBI (DSP) LDCE: February 28, 2026

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE: March 8, 2026

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I): April 12, 2026

C.D.S. Examination (I): April 12, 2026

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination: May 24, 2026

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) Examination: May 24, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: June 6, 2026

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination: June 19, 2026

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination: June 20, 2026

Engineering Services (Main) Examination: June 21, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: July 4, 2027

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination: July 19, 2026

Combined Medical Services Examination: August 2, 2026

Reserved for UPSC Examination: August 8, 2026

Civil Services (Main) Examination: August 21, 2026

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II): September 19, 2026

C.D.S. Examination (II): September 19, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: September 26, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: October 10, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: October 31, 2026

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination: November 22, 2026

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE: December 12, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: December 19, 2026