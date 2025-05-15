UPSC

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released, CSE Prelims to Be Held on May 24

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 15 May 2025
15:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates who wish to appear for the UPSC 2026 examination, can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in
According to the schedule, the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is scheduled for May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the examination calendar for 2026. Interested candidates who wish to appear for the UPSC 2026 examination, can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is scheduled for May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026. Notification for the UPSC CSE 2026 will be issued on January 14 and applications will be accepted till February 3.

The entrance examination for the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) examination will be held on April 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Important Dates

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: January 10, 2026

Reserved for UPSC Examination: January 17, 2026

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination: February 8, 2026

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination: February 8, 2026

CBI (DSP) LDCE: February 28, 2026

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE: March 8, 2026

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I): April 12, 2026

C.D.S. Examination (I): April 12, 2026

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination: May 24, 2026

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) Examination: May 24, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: June 6, 2026

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination: June 19, 2026

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination: June 20, 2026

Engineering Services (Main) Examination: June 21, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: July 4, 2027

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination: July 19, 2026

Combined Medical Services Examination: August 2, 2026

Reserved for UPSC Examination: August 8, 2026

Civil Services (Main) Examination: August 21, 2026

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II): September 19, 2026

C.D.S. Examination (II): September 19, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: September 26, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: October 10, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: October 31, 2026

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination: November 22, 2026

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE: December 12, 2026

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination: December 19, 2026

Last updated on 15 May 2025
15:25 PM
UPSC UPSC Mains UPSC 2026 Civil services
Similar stories
NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS Result 2025 - NBEMS Releases Detailed Toppers List and Scores!

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Declares NEET MDS Result 2025 at natboard.edu.in- Check Rank List, Cut-off Insi. . .

NTA

CUET UG Admit Card 2025 for May 19 to 24 Exams OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in- Get Direct Lin. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 PPS & PPR Results Delayed - Check Expected Release Date by Council

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Hindustan Business School
educators

Take your career to new heights with cutting-edge educational programmes

NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS Result 2025 - NBEMS Releases Detailed Toppers List and Scores!

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Declares NEET MDS Result 2025 at natboard.edu.in- Check Rank List, Cut-off Insi. . .

NTA

CUET UG Admit Card 2025 for May 19 to 24 Exams OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in- Get Direct Lin. . .

Inspiria Knowledge Campus

Inspiria Art & Design Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 500+ Exhibits and a Thrilling Desig. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS 2025 PPS & PPR Results Delayed - Check Expected Release Date by Council

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality