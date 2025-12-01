JEE Mains 2026 Correction Window Opens for Session 1! Application Edit Link and NTA Rules

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 today. Edits and modifications can be made through the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 today, providing applicants with a two-day opportunity to rectify specific details in their application forms. The correction facility will remain open until 11.50 PM on December 2. This window is crucial for candidates to ensure accuracy in their submissions ahead of the entrance exam scheduled from January 21 to 30, 2026. Edits and modifications can be made through the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA, candidates will be allowed to modify multiple sections of their application form, although changes to marks-related information and the state code of eligibility will not be permitted. Applicants can request changes to their exam city preferences; however, the agency has clarified that exam centres will ultimately be allotted based on availability and the candidate’s permanent and present addresses.

The correction guidelines also allow candidates to add additional papers by paying the required fee difference. For general category applicants appearing for any one paper — BE/BTech, BArch, or BPlanning — the fee is ₹1,000 for male candidates and ₹800 for female candidates. For centres outside India, the fee rises to ₹5,000 for male candidates and ₹4,000 for female candidates. Candidates choosing to appear for both paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch or BPlanning) will need to pay ₹2,000 (male) or ₹1,600 (female) if they belong to General, Gen-EWS, or OBC categories.

The NTA has detailed the fields that can and cannot be edited during the correction window. Core contact details such as mobile number, email ID, permanent and present address, emergency contact information, and the uploaded photograph cannot be changed. Candidates may, however, modify one among their name, father’s name, or mother’s name.

Applicants will be allowed to make corrections in academic information, including Class 10 and Class 12 details, as well as update their medium of examination, exam city preferences, and state code of eligibility (with restrictions). In addition, fields such as date of birth, gender, category, PwD status (if not UDID-verified), and signature can be updated. Candidates who initially registered with an identity proof other than Aadhaar will also be permitted to update their Aadhaar details.

NTA has urged all applicants to review their forms carefully and make the necessary changes within the stipulated timeframe to avoid any discrepancies on exam day.

Find the direct correction window link here.