PPSC Releases Punjab PCS Prelims 2025 Admit Card; Check Updated Total Vacancies

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Dec 2025
11:46 AM

File Image

Summary
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has issued the admit card for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2025.
Registered candidates can now access and download their hall tickets from the official website, ppsc.gov.in.

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has issued the admit card for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2025. Registered candidates can now access and download their hall tickets from the official website, ppsc.gov.in. The admit card includes crucial details such as the exam venue, roll number, candidate’s photograph, reporting time, paper timings, and other important instructions.

Admit Card Download Steps

  • Visit the official website at ppsc.gov.in.
  • Navigate to the Recruitment section and click on the Admit Card tab.
  • Select the Punjab PCS Prelims 2025 link.
  • Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth.
  • Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for exam-day use.
Earlier, PPSC had announced 322 vacancies for the PCS recruitment drive, which has now been revised to 331. These positions cover key administrative and governance roles across the state, including 49 posts in the Civil Services (Executive Branch), 33 Tehsildar posts, 17 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) roles, and 121 positions for Excise and Taxation Officers. Additionally, the commission has allocated 49 posts for Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) and 13 for Food and Civil Supplies Officers, forming a major part of Punjab’s administrative workforce.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details on the admit card and stay updated through the official PPSC website.

