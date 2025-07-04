UPSC 2025

UPSC ESE Mains 2025 Exam Date OUT- Know Exam Timings and Other Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jul 2025
16:13 PM

File Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the timetable for the Engineering Services Mains Examination (ESE) 2025. Candidates who have registered and are appearing for this examination can check the timetable released on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE 2025 exam is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025 in two shifts on a single day—the first shift will be held from 9 AM to 12 noon (Paper—I) and the second shift will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (Paper—II). Both shifts will cover discipline-specific papers for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC ESE is held for aspiring engineers who want to join various government services. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

