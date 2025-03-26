Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CAPF 2025: Application correction window opens today- Read details here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2025
17:10 PM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) opened the application correction window for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) exam 2025 today, March 26. Successfully registered candidates can make changes in their UPSC CAPF application form 2025 through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, candidates will be able to make corrections in UPSC CAPF 2025 application form till 1 April. The registration window closed on March 25, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 2025 at various centres across the country. The recruitment will be held for Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the CAPF viz Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and aims to fill a total of 357 vacancies.

UPSC CAPF 2025: Vacancy Details

BSF- 24

CRPF- 204

CISF- 92

ITBP- 4

SSB- 33

UPSC CAPF 2025 Application: Steps to make changes

  1. Go to the official website: upsc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the UPSC CAPF 2025 exam link
  3. A login page will be displayed on the screen
  4. Log in and make changes or corrections, wherever needed
  5. Save and submit the UPSC CAPF online form
Last updated on 26 Mar 2025
17:12 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) UPSC 2025
