UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025 OUT at upsc.gov.in- Link To Download Here
Posted on 10 Jul 2025
13:08 PM
File Image
The Union Public Service Commission issued the UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 can download the hall ticket through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
According to the schedule, the Combined Medical Services examination 2025 will be held on July 20, 2025 all over India. All those candidates who will appear for the examination will have to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout. Candidates should ensure that all the details such as Name, Photograph and the QR Code on their e-Admit Card, are correct.
UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
UPSC CMS Admit Card 2025: Direct Link