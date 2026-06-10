UPSC NDA, NA II Registration 2026 Deadline Extended - Check Revised Schedule and Exam Update

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially extended the application deadline for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026. The extension has been announced through an official notification issued by the commission.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially extended the application deadline for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026, providing additional time for candidates who have not yet completed the registration process. Aspirants seeking admission to the prestigious defence training academies can now submit their applications online until 6 PM on June 11, 2026.

The extension has been announced through an official notification issued by the commission. Along with the NDA and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026, the application deadline for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination-II, 2026 has also been extended. Candidates are required to complete the registration process through the official UPSC portal (upsc.gov.in).

The UPSC has also confirmed the examination schedule for NDA and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2026. The written examination will be conducted on September 13, 2026, across designated centres in the country. The examination serves as the gateway for admission to the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy, offering candidates an opportunity to pursue a career in the armed forces.

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How to Apply?

Candidates can complete the registration process by visiting the official UPSC online application portal. Applicants must first create an account by providing details such as their email address, mobile number, and other required information. After registration, candidates need to log in and complete the application form.

The prescribed application fee can be paid through multiple online modes, including net banking, UPI, debit cards, and credit cards. After filling in all required details and uploading the necessary documents, candidates should carefully review the information before submitting the application form. A copy of the completed application should be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Application Fee Details

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay an application fee of ₹100 while submitting the form. However, candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories are exempted from paying the fee. Female candidates are also not required to pay any application charge. In addition, wards of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs), and Other Ranks (ORs) are eligible for fee exemption as per the notified provisions.

UPSC has also provided assistance facilities for candidates encountering difficulties during the registration process. Applicants facing technical issues while filling out the NDA II 2026 application form can contact the designated helpdesk through the telephone numbers 1124041001 and 01140303444. Assistance is also available via email at upscsoap@nic.in.