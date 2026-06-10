MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 PCM Final Answer Key Out, 14 Objections Accepted - 2nd Attempt Result Release Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2026
11:39 AM

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Summary
The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the final answer key for the MHT CET 2026 second-attempt examination for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the final answer key through the official candidate portal.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the final answer key for the MHT CET 2026 second-attempt examination for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) group. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the final answer key through the official candidate portal by logging in with their registered email ID and password.

The CET Cell has also made available a detailed objection redressal report outlining the decisions taken on challenges submitted by candidates regarding questions and answer options in the second-attempt PCM examination.

The MHT CET 2026 second-attempt PCM examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20 across 11 shifts. Following the release of the provisional answer key, students were given an opportunity to raise objections. A total of 88 objections were submitted by candidates, which were subsequently examined by subject experts appointed by the CET Cell.

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After a comprehensive review, the expert panel identified 14 valid, unique objections. Based on these findings, the CET Cell has initiated revisions to the examination database and answer key, which will be incorporated into the final evaluation process before the declaration of results.

Among all subjects, Physics recorded the highest number of objections. According to the official notification, 42 unique Physics questions were challenged, of which 12 objections were accepted as valid. In Mathematics, candidates raised objections against 26 unique questions, with two objections found to be valid after review. Chemistry witnessed objections against 20 unique questions; however, none of these were accepted by the expert panel.

To ensure fairness in evaluation, the CET Cell has decided to award bonus marks for questions where discrepancies were officially acknowledged. Candidates who appeared in the affected examination shifts will receive one mark each for the 12 valid Physics objections. Similarly, two marks each will be awarded for the two Mathematics questions where errors were confirmed by the experts.

In addition to granting bonus marks, the CET Cell has revised several answer options in the final answer key. A total of four unique questions across various examination shifts have been updated with corrected answers. Furthermore, revisions have been incorporated for multiple questions across different subjects. According to the official review, answer key corrections have been made for nine Physics questions, four Chemistry questions, and one Mathematics question. Candidates who selected the correct answers in these questions will receive marks during the final assessment process.

The CET Cell has also announced relief for candidates whose objections were found to be valid. The objection tracker processing fee paid for accepted challenges will be refunded in full to the respective candidates. This measure has been introduced to ensure that candidates who successfully identified genuine discrepancies are not financially burdened.

Authorities have stated that all approved revisions are currently being integrated into the evaluation system. Once the updated database is finalised, the CET Cell will proceed with the preparation and declaration of the MHT CET 2026 results.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the final answer key and objection redressal notice available on the official portal. With the final key now published and corrections incorporated, the announcement of MHT CET 2026 results is expected soon.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2026
11:40 AM
MHT CET 2026 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Answer Key Result PCM Group
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