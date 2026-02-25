UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Commission Revises Schedule

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially extended the last date to apply for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination. Candidates seeking to apply for UPSC CSE and IFS 2026 should visit the official online portal.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially extended the last date to apply for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026. Candidates can now submit their online applications until February 27, 2026, up to 6 PM through the official website, upsc.gov.in. The earlier deadline for submission was set for February 24.

The application process for UPSC CSE 2026 began on February 4 and aims to fill a total of 933 vacancies across various central government services. These include prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Forest Service (IFS), among others.

As per the examination calendar, the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 24. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary stage will appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, which is slated to commence on August 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the application fee, candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories are required to pay ₹100. However, women candidates and applicants from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are exempted from paying the fee. To be eligible for the examination, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Candidates seeking to apply for UPSC CSE and IFS 2026 should visit the official online portal at upsconline.nic.in. First-time applicants are required to complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process, while those already registered can log in using their existing credentials.

After logging in, candidates must fill out the detailed application form by entering personal, educational, and contact details. They are also required to upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, and other necessary documents. Applicants who are required to pay the fee can complete the payment online.

Before final submission, candidates are advised to carefully review all the information provided in the form. Once submitted, they should download and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.