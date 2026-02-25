UPSC 2026

UPSC CSE, IFS 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Commission Revises Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Feb 2026
09:32 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially extended the last date to apply for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination.
Candidates seeking to apply for UPSC CSE and IFS 2026 should visit the official online portal.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially extended the last date to apply for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026. Candidates can now submit their online applications until February 27, 2026, up to 6 PM through the official website, upsc.gov.in. The earlier deadline for submission was set for February 24.

The application process for UPSC CSE 2026 began on February 4 and aims to fill a total of 933 vacancies across various central government services. These include prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and the Indian Forest Service (IFS), among others.

As per the examination calendar, the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 24. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary stage will appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, which is slated to commence on August 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the application fee, candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories are required to pay ₹100. However, women candidates and applicants from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are exempted from paying the fee. To be eligible for the examination, applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Candidates seeking to apply for UPSC CSE and IFS 2026 should visit the official online portal at upsconline.nic.in. First-time applicants are required to complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process, while those already registered can log in using their existing credentials.

After logging in, candidates must fill out the detailed application form by entering personal, educational, and contact details. They are also required to upload scanned copies of their photograph, signature, and other necessary documents. Applicants who are required to pay the fee can complete the payment online.

Before final submission, candidates are advised to carefully review all the information provided in the form. Once submitted, they should download and retain a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Last updated on 25 Feb 2026
09:34 AM
UPSC 2026 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC CSE 2026 Indian Forest Service (IFS) Registration
Similar stories
KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Special Advisory for SC Candidates Iss. . .

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Link Activated - Check Deadline

GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Out - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Updat. . .

NMMS Scholarship

Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 Declared - Check Direct Link and Merit List Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Application Correction Window Opens; Special Advisory for SC Candidates Iss. . .

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key Objection Submission Link Activated - Check Deadline

GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Out - Download Steps and Admit Card Release Updat. . .

NMMS Scholarship

Maharashtra NMMS Result 2026 Declared - Check Direct Link and Merit List Details

St Xavier’s University

SXU Kolkata Gears Up to Host India’s Biggest Commerce and Management Fest 'X-Inova�. . .

NTA

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 2 Results Declared; Kerala Students Top BArch & BPlanning, Toppe. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality