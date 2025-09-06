UPSC 2025

UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025 Out - Selected Roll Numbers and Names Announced!

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Sep 2025
12:12 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025.
The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025, shortlisting 1,376 candidates for the next round of the recruitment process — the personality test (interview). The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the commission, the breakup of selected candidates includes 646 from Civil Engineering, 182 from Mechanical Engineering, 237 from Electrical Engineering, and 311 from Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

The schedule for the interview round will be notified shortly, and candidates will be issued their e-summon letters with the exact date and time. UPSC has clarified that requests for rescheduling interviews will not be considered under any circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the personality test, UPSC will open a 15-day window for aspirants to update essential details through the One Time Registration Module. This includes submission of proof of passing the qualifying exam, along with updates on postal address, qualifications, achievements, service preferences, and employment history. The commission has underlined that these entries will be treated as final, and no further changes will be accepted through any other medium.

At the time of the interview, candidates must present original certificates related to their age, educational qualifications, caste/community, and disability status (if applicable).

The commission has also informed that the ESE 2025 scorecards will be released on the website after the final results are declared and will remain accessible for 30 days.

Find the direct link here: roll number list and names list

Last updated on 06 Sep 2025
12:13 PM
UPSC 2025 UPSC ESE 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Result UPSC Mains
Similar stories
SSC

SSC Launches AADARSH Pariksha Kendra to Standardise Exams - 8000 Seats to be Introduc. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice-Filling Underway: MCC Releases Detailed Seat Matrix!

Schools reopening

When Will Jammu Schools Reopen? Directorate Issues Order and Instructions

WBSSC

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: 35000+ Teaching Vacancies Announced; Application Guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC

SSC Launches AADARSH Pariksha Kendra to Standardise Exams - 8000 Seats to be Introduc. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice-Filling Underway: MCC Releases Detailed Seat Matrix!

Schools reopening

When Will Jammu Schools Reopen? Directorate Issues Order and Instructions

WBSSC

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: 35000+ Teaching Vacancies Announced; Application Guidelines

BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Details - Download Steps & Updated Vacancy

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB ACIO City Slip 2025 Out: Download Link, Exam Timings and Admit Card Update

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality