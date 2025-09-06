UPSC ESE Mains Result 2025 Out - Selected Roll Numbers and Names Announced!

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025. The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2025, shortlisting 1,376 candidates for the next round of the recruitment process — the personality test (interview). The list of qualified candidates has been uploaded on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the commission, the breakup of selected candidates includes 646 from Civil Engineering, 182 from Mechanical Engineering, 237 from Electrical Engineering, and 311 from Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

The schedule for the interview round will be notified shortly, and candidates will be issued their e-summon letters with the exact date and time. UPSC has clarified that requests for rescheduling interviews will not be considered under any circumstances.

Ahead of the personality test, UPSC will open a 15-day window for aspirants to update essential details through the One Time Registration Module. This includes submission of proof of passing the qualifying exam, along with updates on postal address, qualifications, achievements, service preferences, and employment history. The commission has underlined that these entries will be treated as final, and no further changes will be accepted through any other medium.

At the time of the interview, candidates must present original certificates related to their age, educational qualifications, caste/community, and disability status (if applicable).

The commission has also informed that the ESE 2025 scorecards will be released on the website after the final results are declared and will remain accessible for 30 days.

Find the direct link here: roll number list and names list