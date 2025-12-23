UPSC CMS Final Result 2025 Announced: Category I, II Recommended Names Released; List Here

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially published the final result of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025 on its official website. The commission has prepared the final merit list based on candidates’ performance in both the written examination and the personality test.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially published the final result of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted on July 20, 2025, and the personality test held from October to December can now download the UPSC CMS Result 2025 PDF by visiting upsc.gov.in. The result marks the conclusion of the selection process for recruitment to various central government medical posts.

According to the official notification, a total of 812 candidates have qualified in the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2025. Of these, 363 candidates have been recommended for Category I posts, while 449 candidates have been selected for Category II vacancies. The commission has prepared the final merit list based on candidates’ performance in both the written examination and the personality test, along with the preferences submitted during the selection process.

Category I: 363 Candidates (General-162, EWS-43, OBC-77, SC-58, ST-23)

Category II: 449 Candidates (General-182, EWS-50, OBC-119, SC-71, ST-27)

The Category 1 posts include appointments as Medical Officers Grade in the General Duty Medical Officers Sub-Cadre of the Central Health Service. These roles primarily involve providing medical services under the central government healthcare institutions. Meanwhile, the Category 2 vacancies comprise posts such as Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and General Duty Medical Officer Grade II in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as detailed in the UPSC notification.

UPSC has clarified that appointments to the notified services and posts will be made strictly based on the number of available vacancies, candidates’ rank in the final merit list, and the preferences exercised by them. The commission also emphasised that the final appointment is subject to candidates fulfilling all eligibility conditions and successfully completing the required pre-appointment formalities and document verification.

Candidates who have been recommended for appointment can seek further information or clarification related to the examination process on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM, either by visiting the UPSC office in person or by contacting the commission through the designated telephone numbers 011-23385271 and 011-23381125. UPSC has also informed that the UPSC CMS 2025 marksheets will be uploaded on the official website within 15 days from the date of result declaration.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to appointments and further instructions.

Find the full recommended candidates’ list here.