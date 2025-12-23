UPSC EPFO Result 2025 Declared for EO/AO and APFC Posts - Check Shortlisted Candidates List

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC EPFO Result 2025 for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the result on the official UPSC website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC EPFO Result 2025 for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the result on the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in). The result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview stage, which is the next phase of the selection process.

The UPSC EPFO recruitment examination 2025 was conducted on November 29 and 30, 2025, across designated examination centres. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill a total of 230 vacancies, including 156 posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 74 posts of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). Candidates shortlisted in the written examination have been selected strictly on the basis of their performance in the recruitment test.

UPSC has clarified that the shortlisting of candidates for the interview round is purely provisional. The final appointment will be subject to the fulfilment of all eligibility conditions as prescribed in the recruitment rules. In addition to eligibility verification, candidates will be required to produce original documents for verification and secure qualifying marks in the interview test, which carries significant weight in the final merit list.

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the UPSC EPFO result PDF are advised to keep their documents ready and regularly check the official UPSC website for further updates regarding the interview schedule and detailed instructions. The Commission has reiterated that failure to meet eligibility criteria or discrepancies found during document verification may lead to cancellation of candidature at any stage of the recruitment process.

Find the candidates' list here: EO/AO and APFC