UPSC 2025

UPSC EPFO Result 2025 Declared for EO/AO and APFC Posts - Check Shortlisted Candidates List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Dec 2025
09:23 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC EPFO Result 2025 for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC).
Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the result on the official UPSC website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the UPSC EPFO Result 2025 for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the result on the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in). The result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview stage, which is the next phase of the selection process.

The UPSC EPFO recruitment examination 2025 was conducted on November 29 and 30, 2025, across designated examination centres. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill a total of 230 vacancies, including 156 posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and 74 posts of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC). Candidates shortlisted in the written examination have been selected strictly on the basis of their performance in the recruitment test.

UPSC has clarified that the shortlisting of candidates for the interview round is purely provisional. The final appointment will be subject to the fulfilment of all eligibility conditions as prescribed in the recruitment rules. In addition to eligibility verification, candidates will be required to produce original documents for verification and secure qualifying marks in the interview test, which carries significant weight in the final merit list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the UPSC EPFO result PDF are advised to keep their documents ready and regularly check the official UPSC website for further updates regarding the interview schedule and detailed instructions. The Commission has reiterated that failure to meet eligibility criteria or discrepancies found during document verification may lead to cancellation of candidature at any stage of the recruitment process.

Find the candidates' list here: EO/AO and APFC

Last updated on 23 Dec 2025
09:24 AM
UPSC 2025 EPFO Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Result
Similar stories
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Group II, IIA Merit List; Mains Exam Da. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC Recruitment 2025 - Application Begins for 2000+ Posts; Direct Link & Vacancy De. . .

AIIMS INI SS 2026

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Choice Filling Begins for All R. . .

NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared: 1,057 Candidates Selected - Full. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TNPSC

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out - Check Group II, IIA Merit List; Mains Exam Da. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC Recruitment 2025 - Application Begins for 2000+ Posts; Direct Link & Vacancy De. . .

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi
IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi to Add New Programmes, Student Strength to Double Next Year!

AIIMS INI SS 2026

AIIMS INI SS January 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Choice Filling Begins for All R. . .

NEET PG 2025

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared: 1,057 Candidates Selected - Full. . .

FDDI

AIST 2026 Application Date Postponed - Check All India Selection Test Revised Schedul. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality