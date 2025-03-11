Union Public Service Commission exam

Union Public Service Commission Concludes Registration for Combined Medical Services Exam 2025- Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 11 Mar 2025
15:07 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to apply for the exam using the link given at the official website- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 705 vacancies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the registration process for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), 2025 today, March 11. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam using the link given at the official website- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 705 vacancies-

Category-I

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- 226 vacancies

Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways- 450 vacancies

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 9 vacancies

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi - 20 vacancies

UPSC CMS 2025: Steps to register

  1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the CMS 2025 registration link
  3. Register and proceed with the application process
  4. Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference

UPSC CMS 2025: Direct Link

The application fee is Rs 200. SC, ST, PwBD, and Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 11 Mar 2025
15:09 PM
Union Public Service Commission exam UPSC CMSE UPSC 2025
Similar stories
GUJCET

GUJCET 2025 Hall Ticket Released at gujcet.gseb.org- Read Details Inside

Central Selection Board of Constables

CSBC Issued Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2025- Apply for 19838 pos. . .

TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Registration Begins - Check Steps and Important Dates

Film and Television Institute of India

FTI Arunachal Pradesh Welcomes First Batch! Check Courses, Eligibility and Key Detail. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GUJCET

GUJCET 2025 Hall Ticket Released at gujcet.gseb.org- Read Details Inside

The Bhawanipur Education Society College

BESC Carnival 2025: A Thrilling Squid Game-Themed Fest of Fun, Food and Entrepreneurs. . .

Central Selection Board of Constables

CSBC Issued Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2025- Apply for 19838 pos. . .

Amity University

Amiphoria 2025: Amity University Kolkata’s Fest Ends with Electrifying Performances. . .

Representative Image
IIT Delhi

This advanced photodetector by IIT Delhi scientists to revolutionise optical communic. . .

TS ICET 2025

TS ICET 2025 Registration Begins - Check Steps and Important Dates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality