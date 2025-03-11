Union Public Service Commission Concludes Registration for Combined Medical Services Exam 2025- Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the registration process for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), 2025 today, March 11. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam using the link given at the official website- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 705 vacancies-
Category-I
Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- 226 vacancies
Category-II
Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways- 450 vacancies
General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 9 vacancies
General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi - 20 vacancies
UPSC CMS 2025: Steps to register
- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the CMS 2025 registration link
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
The application fee is Rs 200. SC, ST, PwBD, and Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee. For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.