UPSC Recruitment 2025: Lecturer & Prosecutor Posts Application Begins; Vacancy & Eligibility

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced recruitment for 84 vacancies of Lecturers and Public Prosecutors for the year 2025. The application window is open on the official portal — upsconline.gov.in — and will remain active till September 11, 2025.

This recruitment drive offers opportunities across two major categories: Lecturers in multiple academic disciplines and Public Prosecutors in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Vacancy Details

Public Prosecutor (CBI): 25 posts

Assistant Public Prosecutor (CBI): 19 posts

Lecturer (Ladakh Region):

Botany – 8

Chemistry – 8

Economics – 2

History – 3

Home Science – 1

Physics – 6

Psychology – 1

Sociology – 3

Zoology – 8

Eligibility Criteria

Lecturer Posts: Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject with B.Ed. qualification. The upper age limit is 45 years, with relaxations applicable as per category norms.

Public Prosecutor Posts: Applicants must have a law degree from a recognized university and at least 7 years’ experience in conducting criminal cases at the Bar. The maximum age limit is 30 years. (No prior experience required for Assistant Public Prosecutor posts.)

Selected candidates for Lecturer posts will serve in Ladakh’s educational institutions, while Public Prosecutors will be posted at CBI Headquarters in Delhi, with liability for transfer anywhere in India.