UPSC 2026

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2026
12:19 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026.
he last date to complete the online application process is March 3, 2026.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the prestigious central services can submit their applications through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The last date to complete the online application process is March 3, 2026.

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 44 vacancies across the two services. Of these, 16 posts are allocated to the Indian Economic Service and 28 posts to the Indian Statistical Service in the Junior Time Scale.

Once a candidate registers on the UPSC Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated. This URN remains common for all future examinations conducted by the Commission and can be used for subsequent applications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the UPSC IES/ISS Examination 2026 must meet the prescribed age criteria. Applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and must not have reached 30 years as on August 1, 2026. This means the candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1996, and not later than August 1, 2005. Aspirants are advised to carefully review the detailed eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification before proceeding with the application.

Application Guide

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Next, click on the link for UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 registration available on the homepage. Enter the required registration details and submit the information to generate the login credentials. After registration, fill out the application form carefully with accurate details.Proceed to pay the applicable application fee through the available online modes. Finally, submit the form and download the confirmation page. Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy for future reference.

Application Fee Details

Candidates, except those belonging to Female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories who are exempted, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The fee can be paid through multiple online payment modes, including Net Banking, Visa, MasterCard, RuPay, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. The payment must be completed within the application window to ensure successful submission of the form.

Examination Pattern and Selection Process

The UPSC IES/ISS Examination 2026 will be conducted in two parts. Part I will consist of a written examination carrying a total of 1000 marks, covering the subjects specified in the detailed notification. Part II will be a Viva Voce (interview) for candidates shortlisted by the Commission, carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

The question papers for both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service examinations will generally be of conventional (essay-type) format. However, Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II in the ISS examination will be objective-type papers.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 12 Feb 2026
12:27 PM
UPSC 2026 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC IES & ISS Exam Registration
Similar stories
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Reschedules MTS Examination 2025 at Three Centres in Uttar Pradesh; New Date Anno. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for PCM and PCB Groups - Revised Date Her. . .

WB HS 2026

WB HS Exam 2026 Begins for Over 7.10 Lakh Candidates with Tight Security

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Till Feb 14

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Staff Selection Commission

SSC Reschedules MTS Examination 2025 at Three Centres in Uttar Pradesh; New Date Anno. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for PCM and PCB Groups - Revised Date Her. . .

Goa Institute of Management

Inception 2026 at Goa Institute of Management Promises Two Days of Art, Music and Fas. . .

Birla Divya Jyoti Nirmaan 2.0
Birla Divya Jyoti School

Students enjoy holistic growth & a space to create

WB HS 2026

WB HS Exam 2026 Begins for Over 7.10 Lakh Candidates with Tight Security

AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Answer Key Released; Objection Window Open Till Feb 14

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality