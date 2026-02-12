UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Window Opens - Application Link, Steps and Eligibility

Summary The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026. he last date to complete the online application process is March 3, 2026.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2026. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the prestigious central services can submit their applications through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The last date to complete the online application process is March 3, 2026.

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 44 vacancies across the two services. Of these, 16 posts are allocated to the Indian Economic Service and 28 posts to the Indian Statistical Service in the Junior Time Scale.

Once a candidate registers on the UPSC Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated. This URN remains common for all future examinations conducted by the Commission and can be used for subsequent applications.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the UPSC IES/ISS Examination 2026 must meet the prescribed age criteria. Applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and must not have reached 30 years as on August 1, 2026. This means the candidate must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1996, and not later than August 1, 2005. Aspirants are advised to carefully review the detailed eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification before proceeding with the application.

Application Guide

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Next, click on the link for UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 registration available on the homepage. Enter the required registration details and submit the information to generate the login credentials. After registration, fill out the application form carefully with accurate details.Proceed to pay the applicable application fee through the available online modes. Finally, submit the form and download the confirmation page. Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy for future reference.

Application Fee Details

Candidates, except those belonging to Female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories who are exempted, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. The fee can be paid through multiple online payment modes, including Net Banking, Visa, MasterCard, RuPay, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI. The payment must be completed within the application window to ensure successful submission of the form.

Examination Pattern and Selection Process

The UPSC IES/ISS Examination 2026 will be conducted in two parts. Part I will consist of a written examination carrying a total of 1000 marks, covering the subjects specified in the detailed notification. Part II will be a Viva Voce (interview) for candidates shortlisted by the Commission, carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

The question papers for both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service examinations will generally be of conventional (essay-type) format. However, Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper II in the ISS examination will be objective-type papers.

